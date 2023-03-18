Hederabad : In a massive crackdown against Khalistani sympathizers, the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Amritpal Singh, a key figure in the pro-Khalistan movement, along with six of his armed aides. The arrest comes a day after the conclusion of the G-20 meeting in Amritsar and just a day before the ‘barsi’ of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is to be held in Mansa.

The Punjab Police had expected trouble in Amritsar upon Singh's arrest and wanted the G20 event to end without a hassle. The operation against Singh and his aides was launched to avoid any untoward incident during Moosewala's ‘barsi’ and to quell the negative sentiment against the authorities.

The timing of the operation against Singh is also significant, as famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘barsi’ is being observed in Mansa on Sunday, a key event in Punjab. For the last few months Moosewala's parents have been resenting over inaction against the main perpetrators of Moosewala’s murder. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had given two video interviews from jail to a private TV channel explaining why he had hatched the plot to kill Moosewala last year.

The Punjab Police and the Bhagwant Mann government have been under scrutiny for inaction in the Amritpal Singh case, as no FIR had been lodged even three weeks after the Ajnala police station incident and a series of secessionist statements issued by Singh. Saturday’s action against Singh is expected to address some of the criticism in this regard.

Singh was finally apprehended after being chased by a huge posse of policemen as he escaped from a house in Jallupur Khera village in Mehatpur, which was cordoned off by the cops. The Moga police had sealed the border with Jalandhar district and deployed police teams in the villages along Sutlej river in the Moga district. The administration has suspended Internet services in the state till Sunday.

Singh has been charged with inciting statements on the issue of Khalistan and storming the Ajnala Police station in February by him and hundreds of his aides that left five policemen injured, including a Superintendent of Police. Singh has been under the radar of the authorities for some time, and News18 had reported on the possibility of his arrest after the three-day G20 event in Amritsar from March 15-17 ended.

Meanwhile, the Moga police have rounded up two close associates of Amritpal Singh — Gurmeet Singh of Bukanwala village and Bhagwant Singh alias Pardhan Mantri Bajeke, a resident of Bajeke village. The Barnala police have also detained another aide identified as Basant Singh. Searches for the associates are continuing in Moga, Ferozepur, Taran Taran, and Amritsar districts.

The arrest of Amritpal Singh and his aides is expected to have a significant impact on the pro-Khalistan movement in the state. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and have appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.