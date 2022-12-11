Mansa (Punjab): Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, saying the law and order situation has worsened in the state.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited Mansa district on Sunday, to meet the party workers said Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was "busy dancing in other states except for Punjab". "It's not your comedy show," she said while addressing Mann.

She further said that the people of Gujarat and Himachal rejected the Aam Aadmi Party. She also raised the issue of the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and said: "Aam Aadmi Party is just doing politics in the matter and no action has been taken so far."