Chandigarh: Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia took a jibe at the Punjab AAP government for lodging FIR against a 10-year-old by tweeting an old picture of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holding a gun. This came after strict laws against gun culture were introduced in Punjab.

In the picture shared by Majithia, CM Bhagwant Mann is seen holding aloft a double-barreled gun and taking aim at something with it with his finger on the trigger. Majithia captioned the picture as "friend is fond of guns but FIRs are being fired against children."

A few days ago, a case was registered against a 10-year-old for promoting gun culture at the Kathunangal police station limits of Halka Majitha. However, the picture was old and the child was four-years-old then. Not only that, this picture was not shared by the child on any of his social accounts, but by his father on his social media account, that too six years ago.

Also read: Punjab: FIR registered against 4, including 10-year-old boy, for glorifying gun culture

The Punjab government had to stop taking action in this case after the confusion set in. Orders were issued on Saturday evening that the Punjab Police will not register any FIR related to social media posts on weapons for the next three days i.e. till Tuesday evening. People were given three days and were ordered to remove the images from their social media accounts that glorify weapons.