Amritsar: Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Akal Takht has opposed the Defence Ministry's decision of procuring ballistic helmets designed especially for the "Sikh" soldiers in the Indian Army to ensure their safety.

Giani Harpreet Singh claimed that "it's an indirect attempt by the Central government over the identity of Sikhs like the Britishishers tried did during World War II. But at that time also Sikh soldiers refused to wear helmets. Turban is not just a piece of cloth but it's a crown to us offered by Guru Sahab and it's our pride. So putting any cap over the symbol of our pride and identity will be considered an attempt to erase our identity."

According to the Request of Proposal issued by the Defence Ministry, it plans to buy 12,730 ballistic helmets for its Sikh troops under emergency procurement via the fast track mode. An official document stated that the ministry will buy two types of helmets — 8,911 large and 3,819 extra-large helmets will be procured and the content must have majorly indigenous design.

The design requirements specify that the "helmet should be able to suit the head size of Sikh troops and should have a centre bulge design". It should also "facilitate unhindered use of handset of communication radio, in-service night vision devices, personal spectacles and respirators / chemical hoods".

As Indian Army has a large number of Sikh troops, this would be the world’s first procurement specially designed for them to suit their needs and could be worn over the turban comfortably.