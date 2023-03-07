Amritsar: The Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab has decided to cancel the arms licences of nine associates of Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh days after the group stormed a police station in Ajnala against the arrest of their fellow leader. According to sources, the Punjab police has cancelled the arms licences of nine associates of the the radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh.

Ajnala clashes: The move to cancel the arms licences of Amritpal Singh's aides comes days after violent clashes between the Waris Punjab De members and the Amritsar police during protests by the Khalistani supporters against the arrest of their fellow leader Lovepreet Singh Toofan. The Waris Punjab De supporters on February 24 stormed into a police station Ajnala in Punjab's Amritsar demanding release of Toofan, who was arrested recently in a kidnapping case. Many policemen were also injured in the clashes between the police and the radical Sikh protesters.

Also read: Unveiling the resurgence of Khalistan slogan in Punjab

'Controversy after Ajnala incident: The Ajnala violent clashes have brought Amritpal in limelight even as the opposition has targeted the AAP government in Punjab over the law and order situation. The Waris Punjab De and Amritpal are being linked to the Pakistan's ISI, however, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Who is Amritpal Singh? Amritpal Singh, who is constantly in the news, is the head of the organisation 'Waris Punjab De'. After the death of actor Deep Sidhu, Amritpal Singh, who has returned from Dubai, has been made the head of the organisation. Amritpal Singh was born in Jadukhera village of Amritsar.