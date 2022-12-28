Chandigarh: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's Instagram account was banned Wednesday, days after his Twitter account was banned too by the central government. Amritpal Singh has been mired in controversies in the past for making statements on pro-Khalistan issues.

A few days ago, an FIR was also registered against Singh for glorifying weapons and arms on Twitter. In one of his posts, Singh had said that 'God has guided him to take the sectarian path'. "I have been in love with Panth and martyrs since the beginning. We have been restraining from the sectarian path, but God has kindly guided us again on the path of the sect," he said, adding that though there will be several difficulties in the work he has started, he is ready to face all of it.

Amritpal Singh had about 11,000 followers on his Twitter account through which he frequently gave controversial statements. Several political leaders have condemned his statements in the past. Earlier, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh had written a letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav regarding the activities of youth leader Amritpal Singh, alleging that he is pushing the youth towards terrorism.