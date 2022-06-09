Ludhiana(Punjab): Punjab police on Tuesday started a drug helpline after a video went viral in which a man was openly selling drugs. According to sources, the viral video was being told to be associated with a Horse colony. However, after the video went viral, the police immediately raided the area.

Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Dr Kaustubh Sharma said that raids were being carried out by the police in this regard and these raids would continue. Regarding the viral video, he said that the video is a few days old and assured that the drug selling areas have been identified by the police and continuous action is being taken by the police in these areas.

He said that the WhatsApp helpline number has been launched by the police urging people to provide information about drug smugglers and peddlers to the police.