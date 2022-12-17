Chandigarh: The absconding personal assistant of former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who had been arrested in an alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam, has surrendered before the vigilance bureau in Ludhiana. An official spokersperson said Pankaj Malhotra, the PA, would be produced before a competent court in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Malhotra, who had been working as the PA of Ashu, had allegedly received a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from one of the accused contractors, Telu Ram, for arranging a meeting with the former minister for allotment of tenders for transportation works, the spokesperson said.

The vigilance bureau had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in the alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime. Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some others were also booked in this case. (PTI)