Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) has won the post of the president of the student council in the student union elections held at Panjab University. This was the first time that the CYSS contested the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls.

Ayush Khatkar secured 2712 votes defeating Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Harish Gujjar by a margin of 660 votes and was elected as the new president of PUCSC. Congress' student wing National Students Union of India's (NSUI) Harshdeep Singh Bath and Manish Bura bagged the post of Vice President and Joint Secretary respectively.

For the post of Secretary, Pravesh Bishnoi of the Indian National Student's Organization (INSO) got 4275 votes, while his nearest rival of NSUI got 3131 votes.