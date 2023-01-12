Pathankot: Locals along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Wednesday pasted 'missing' posters of former BJP MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu and BJP MP Sunny Deol accusing the two leaders of neglecting a road in Sujanpur after “inaugurating” its construction two years ago. A group of AAP workers along with locals gathered at the foundation stone of the road in Sujanpur to lodge a protest against the two BJP leaders Babbu and Deol.

The workers said that the promise to construct the road was only for vote bank politics adding that Sunny Deol and former MLA Babbu laid the foundation of the road in 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana. “They only laid the foundation stone and left. Neither Sunny Deol nor other BJP workers were found. That is why we have put up posters of the missing leaders,” an AAP leader said.

The AAP leaders said that the people are suffering in daily travel due to the shabby condition of the road in the area. They further alleged AAP workers alleged that the leaders made big promises to get votes, but after winning the elections, they did nothing for the common people. The locals urged the government to repair the road to give relief daily commuters.

Rajesh, a local resident, said that a mere shower leads to puddles on the road which makes difficult for daily commuters. The worn out road is also prone to accidents putting lives at risk, he said. Rajesh said that whether it is Congress, BJP, Akali Dal, or Aam Aadmi Party, no one is building roads in the area.

He appealed to the present government to speed up the construction of the road in the Sujanpur constituency so that the people can get relief.