New Delhi: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney Wednesday exhorted to Prime Minister that he must announce a comprehensive financial package for Punjab. Talking to the media in New Delhi, Sahney said that Prime Minister has spent considerable time in Punjab during the emergency and he is fully aware of the vulnerable fiscal health of the state.

“Loan on Punjab government is Rs 2.63 lakh crores which is 46% of GSDP and considerable revenue goes on paying interest on these loans,” he said. Sahney has requested the Prime Minister to consider interest moratorium on these loans so that breather is given to Punjab to strengthen public finance.

He also stated that Punjab is the biggest contributor to national buffer stock and is ensuring food security of the country but it is not being reimbursed interest rates on the funds used for procurement as actually incurred by the state. Sahney also added that Centre’s contribution of Rs 1500 per acre to stop stubble burning which affects northern India badly during winter months should be paid expeditiously.