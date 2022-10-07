Patiala (Punjab): AAP's Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, the youngest of legislators from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tied the knot with party volunteer Mandeep Singh at a wedding ceremony here in Patiala on Friday. Just like her, Narinder Kaur's life partner also belongs to a common farmer's family. Mandeep has been working as a volunteer for AAP.

The AAP MLA's marriage ceremony was held at Gurdwara Sahib in Patiala, which attended by AAP leaders, close relatives and friends. Narinder Kaur Bharaj belongs to a farmer's family of Bharaj, a village near Sangrur. She contested the last Assembly elections for the first time, in which she won by a record-breaking margin over Congress candidate and veteran leader Vijay Inder Singla and senior BJP leader Arvind Khanna.

MLA Narinder Kaur's husband is a resident of Lakhewal village which is also located in Sangrur district. The youngest AAP MLA, 27 years, has completed her LLB from Punjabi University, Patiala, and has served twice as the district youth president of AAP. Narinder Kaur first hogged limelight during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when she single-handedly set up an Aam Aadmi Party booth in her village, braving threats from political opponents. After that, she entered active politics with support from CM Bhagwant Mann.

