Chandigarh: MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding Behbala Kalan and Kotkapur Golikand case. In the letter, Kunwar Vijay Pratap sought the intervention of the government in taking measures to expedite the cases and petitions related to Behibla Kalan and Kotkapur Golikand cases. Kunwar Vijay Pratap further highlighted in the letter that there are several cases and writ petitions pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court regarding Behibla Kalan and Kotkapura Golikand issues. He further said in the letter that it has come to his attention that the pending cases and writ petitions are not being looked into properly by the government.

He further wrote that the ongoing cases in Faridkot Sessions Court were also not progressing. He had earlier resigned from the post of IPS on April 9, 2021, for the same reason. Pratap further said in his letter that the accused were trying their best to acquit themselves in the ongoing investigation and hearing in Faridkot Sessions Court and that many cases would be heard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 20, 2022.

Further alleging that nothing was done by the SIT after his resignation and no conclusion was reached in these cases, he appealed to the Mann government to take a stand against the petition filed in the High Court and proceed with the hearing in the Faridkot Sessions Court. Kunwar Vijay Pratap has written this letter to CM Bhagwant Mann and also handed over a copy of the letter to the Speaker of Punjab Assembly and Punjab President of Aam Aadmi Party Jarnail Singh. With this letter, he has questioned his own government.

Also read: 1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks time in SC to surrender