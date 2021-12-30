Chandigarh (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MLA and Kisan Wing State President Kultar Singh Sandhwan strongly condemned the statement of Harsimrat Kaur Badal for comparing Shiromani Akali Dal’s (Badal) election symbol ‘takkadi’ (weighing scale) with the ‘Takkadi’ of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that comparing the scales of Badals with the scales of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a transgression of the Indian electoral code and also a violation of the sentiments of all Guru Nanak Dev Ji's followers.

Sandhwan appealed to Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Akal Takht to summon Harsimrat Kaur Badal to the Akal Takht for tampering with the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat and to take action as per panthic custom. He also demanded an apology from Badal over her remarks.

He also demanded from the Chief Election Commissioner and the Punjab Election Commissioner to take stern legal action against Harsimrat Kaur Badal for using religious sentiments for political gain.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Wednesday, Kultar Singh Sandhwan accused, Harsimrat Badal of tampering with religious sentiments as well as violating the election code of conduct. Sandhwan accused that the takkadi of Badals is responsible for the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth sahib then killing Sikhs who were seeking justice, drowning the youth of Punjab in drugs and destroying Sikh customs. No comparison can be drawn between the blood-soaked takkadi of Badals and the holy Takkadi of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"It is a great crime committed by Harsimrat Kaur Badal to compare the election symbol of her party with the takkadi of Guru Nanak Dev Ji which has deeply hurt the sentiments of Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat living in the country and abroad,” he said.

Sandhwan further added that all the people of Punjab and Sikh Sangat had lost their faith in Shiromani Akali Dal Badal and its leaders. As a result, these Akali leaders have resorted to the use of Sikh creeds and practices for their own political gain in order to manipulate the religious sentiments of the Sikh voters.