Jalandhar: A social organisation in Punjab's Jalandhar has been charging a mere Rs 11 to provide all basic necessities of life including food, clothes, basic accessories, medicines, and ration to the underprivileged. 'Aakhri Ummeed' (last hope), as the establishment is aptly named, is owned by Jatinderpal Singh. Singh says there were only 11 members in the beginning, but the organisation now has 114 volunteers serving over 1,000 families.

"Aakhri Ummeed Welfare Society was established in 2016. Whether children need help for their education, or whether the ailing need treatment, we always helped the best we could. But, in 2020 when COVID arrived, we saw family bonds, relationships turn into dust. The organisation conducted the last rites of 897 people who passed away at the time. Afterwards, we started this Rs 11 system. Whether it is children's, men's or women's clothes, medicine or even more expensive things like washing machine, cooler and fridge, we sell to those who truly need them for just Rs 11," Singh said.

In COVID times, he added, when ambulance drivers were charging exorbitant rates, the organisation launched an ambulance service. "Whether the pick up/drop off was in the same city, different city or different state, the fare remained the same," he said. The 'langar' (community lunch) goes on from 1 pm to 3 pm serving lentils, curry rice, bread and vegetables. Kamaljit Singh Khalsa, a volunteer with the organisation, said that he joined the organisation after seeing their work. "This place is doing a great job. The society at large should start doing such things too," he said.

