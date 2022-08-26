Chandigarh: After the death of Punjab's famous singer Sidhu Moosewala, constant threats are being made by the Bambiha gang. Now, the Bambiha gang has once again posted a post on social media threatening the Punjab Police and the government.

The social media post found in the name of Devinder France Bambiha said that the police and the government are harassing their men. This post further said that Sukhpreet Budha who is lodged in Bathinda Jail is also being harassed by the police. Also, he told the Punjab Police that they should catch the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala instead of harassing their men.

Davinder France Bambiha group also said that none of their men should be harassed otherwise they will act directly without threats. He also said that whoever will support Jaggu, Lawrence and Goldie Brar will have to face the consequences. It is also known that after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a Facebook post of Devinder Bambiha's group went viral in which he said that Mankirat Aulakh was involved in this murder.

On May 29, famous singer and actor Shubhjit Singh alias Sidhu Musewala was shot dead in broad daylight. This attack on Sidhu Moosewala took place near Jawaharke village. Sidhu Moosewala was then admitted to Mansa Government Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by bullets, where he has declared brought dead.