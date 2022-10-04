Ludhiana (Punjab): When the rest of the country was gearing to burn the effigies of Ravan as a symbol of victory of good over evil on Wednesday, the Dubey family of Payal village in Punjab will worship a 25-feet idol of Ravan, which they consider to be very sacred. They believe that the wishes of those who worship here will be fulfilled.

According to locals, this tradition of worshipping Ravana began with the Dubey family whose ancestor Hakeem Birbal Das was childless even after two marriages. A saint advised him to worship Ravan. Hakeem was then blessed with four sons. After this, Hakeem got a Ram temple constructed here in the year 1834. Later, an idol of Ravan was installed on the temple premises. Since then the practice of worshipping Ravan, along with Lord Ram, has begun.

Ever since 1834, the Dubey family has kept this 150-year-old tradition of worshipping the idol of Ravan before sunset on the day of Dasara. Blood from a goat's ear, meat and liquor are offered to this idol. Members of the Dubey family said, "Eight generations of our family have continued this tradition of worshipping Ravan, which was started by our ancestors. Our entire family follows the tradition of worshipping the idol before sunset."

They said, "During the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi some people tried to destroy the Ravan idol on the day of Dasara but soon after they started incurring huge losses. After which, they came to the Ram temple to seek pardon. Then got this idol re-constructed and went there to worship Ravan. People from many nearby villages come to worship Ravan. Ramlila is also staged in the temple by the Dubey family. Childless families worship here for conceiving.