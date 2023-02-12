Musa (Punjab): The family members of deceased singer Australia Sidhu Musewala got a pleasant surprise on Sunday. A youth from Australia, an ardent fan of Musewala made a unique tribute to his idol.

He booked the number SYL 295 for his car at a cost $600 as SYL and 295 are two of the most chartbuster songs of the deceased singer. However, the youth named Sarabjit Singh did not stop just by booking the number.

He flew all the way from Australia and arrived at the Musa village to show the number plate to Musewala's father Balkaur Singh. The site of the number plate brought back memories of his slain son and he became emotional barely able to hold back his tears.

Speaking to reporters Sarabjit said that he recently spotted the number and was determined to book it for his car. Turning his thoughts into action, he booked the number the very next day for $600.

" I was glad to have the number. But I thought that my tribute to my favorite singer will remain incomplete if I do not share, my joy with his family members. So decided to come to Musa village and show the number plate to Musewala's father. It will not heal his grief for the untimely death of his son, but I just want to remind him that his son continues to live in the hearts of his fans," said Sarabjit.

Meanwhile, addressing Musewala's fans at his residence his father Balkaur Singh expressed his displeasure with the progress of the investigation into his son's murder alleged that it has been almost 10 months since his son was shot dead by miscreants but yet the main culprit in the case remains at large. He also said that next month they will observe the death anniversary of his son next month.