Ludhiana: An eight-year-old Sikh boy from Punjab's Ludhiana has become an overnight sensation after a video of him showcasing his hip-hop dancing skills went viral. Rajbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, is the talk of the town and in limelight on social media these days. A 40-second video of Rajbir showing his hip-hop dance skills is going viral on social media.

In the video, Rajbir can be seen dancing his heart out on a stage with exceptional body flexibility. A crowd of youth is seen clapping and whistling to cheer Rajbir. The video of Rajbir's hip-hop dance has made Rajbir an overnight star and has been shared by celebrities Sonam Bajwa, Hansraj's son, and many others, which is constantly being liked on social media.

The video is from a show held at the Ishmit Dance Academy in Ludhiana where Rajbir had gone to participate, along with his father Raghbir Singh. The video was shot by Rajbir's father, who later uploaded it on social media. Rajbir, a resident of Gill Road, Ludhiana, said he started taking professional training in dance since two years.

He said he takes hip-hop training from his master for two hours daily at home. Rajbir, who is in Class III, said he studies with his friend Das and attends dance classes after school. Rajbir's father said that his son has participated in six competitions, all of which were at the state level. Rajbir stood first in all the competitions, his father said. He said that initially, they did not like him to dance but later when he became an expert in this art, they supported him.