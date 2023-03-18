Jalandhar (Punjab) : A letter has been issued to deport Indian students from Humber College in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A travel agent in Jalandhar had sent these students abroad with 16 to 20 lakh rupees by making fake documents and certificates. But now the students have to come back to India from Canada.

The office of the accused travel agent has been closed for the last 6 months. Sources said that the travel agent has fled abroad after committing the fraud. In this case, DCP Vatsala Gupta said that she received reports that a travel agent used to do immigration work in Green Park, Jalandhar. The students sent by him are being deported from Canada.

The number of students to be deported is around 700. DCP Vatsala Gupta said that so far they have not received any complaints in this matter. Still, they are investigating from their side. The DCP said that Brijesh Mishra, who works in immigration, does not live here and his office has been closed for 6 months. She said that the students should get their files from registered immigration agents only.

Such fake immigration agents rob people and flee abroad, she said. One should be careful of such people. Along with this, she said that if such fraud happens to anyone else, they must report it to the police so that action can be taken against such people. No official information has been released about the 700 students being expelled from Canada.

Most of them are students who applied through Education Migration Services run by Jalandhar Travel Agents. When these students applied for PR (permanent resident) cards, their admission forms were found to be fake. After which, a notice to deport them was issued. Most of the students were issued these orders in April-May 2022.

Some students even fought a legal battle against it but they lost and now they have to come back to India. Along with this, some students are still fighting it out in court.