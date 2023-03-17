Mansa (Punjab) : A 6-year-old child has been shot dead in front of his father by unidentified motorcycle-riding persons at village Kotli in the Mansa district. The police have registered a case against unknown people and started an investigation. According to information, resident Jaspreet Singh was going home with his son and daughter when suddenly unknown people started firing at them.

Jaspreet's son died on the spot. The miscreants aimed at the father but the bullets hit the child. An innocent 6-year-old became the victim. After being shot, the child was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Father Jaspreet told the police that 2 youths came and started shooting at them.

After the incident, Jaspreet's family was left shattered. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case and started further action. The family members of the deceased demanded justice. The boy was brought to Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The family members of the deceased child said that they have no enmity with anyone but have no information about why their innocent child was murdered.

Also Read : Three members of Lakhbir Landa's terror 'sub-module' held, RPG recovered: Punjab Police

The relatives of the child have demanded that strict action should be taken against the attackers. They said that the assailants escaped towards the village after the shootout. They suspect that the attackers are from the village. High alert is issued by the police. As soon as the information about the matter was received, the police started the investigation.

Mansa SSP Doctor Nanak Singh, who reached the Civil Hospital, said that a high alert has been issued by the police and the persons who committed the murder will be arrested soon. He said that raids have been started by the police and a case has been registered against unknown persons.