Ludhiana: Punjab government on Wednesday said that 500 more AAM Aadmi clinics will be opened in the state on Republic Day even as Halwara Airport will be opened for the public soon. “After the HUGE success of 100 Aam Aadmi clinics among citizens, Bhagwant Mann govt is all set to open 500 more Aam Aadmi clinics on 26th January 2023.

Providing excellent healthcare services to each and every section is our topmost priority,” an AAP spokesman said in a tweet. It is learnt that the Punjab government has prepared a list of 521 rural and urban primary health centres to be upgraded as Aam Aadmi clinics in villages and towns for which over 85 new doctors will be recruited.

Also read: AAP govt in Punjab to open 75 mohalla clinics on Independence Day

The government also announced that the Halwara Airport in Ludhiana will be opened soon for the public. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement on his arrival at village Sarabha, the birthplace of martyr Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha to pay tribute to him. He said the airport will be opened soon with the support of the Centre.

He said the opening of the airport will create new employment opportunities in the state. Mann also said that the terminal at the airport is being built by the Punjab government at a cost of about Rs 48 crores.