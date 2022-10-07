Tarn Taran (Punjab): In a search operation conducted by Tarn Taran Central Jail, 4 mobile phones were recovered from the prisoners. Due to the continuous recovery of mobile phones, the jail administration has registered a case against six inmates. According to the jail administration, the staff employed to monitor hundreds of criminals is negligible.

According to the complaint given by the prison administration at the police station Sri Goindwal Sahib, a mobile phone was recovered from Nitin, son of Nand Kishore, resident of Kot Khalsakendra Jail Sri Goindwal Sahib, Amritsar who was arrested in the case of murder and Jujhar Singh, son of Harjinder Singh, who is incarcerated in the case of attempt to murder.

Smartphones have been recovered from Gurchet Singh Chetti of Ghalpur arrested in the NDPS case, Virender Singh, a resident of Rudhiwala, arrested in a case of robbery and murder, and Akashdeep Singh, arrested in a case of rape. A dual-sim mobile phone was also recovered.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Manjit Singh said that "this recovery took place during a search conducted in barrack number 9/10 of the jail on Thursday. Most of the mobile phones are thrown from outside."

ASI Prem Singh, the investigating officer of police station Sri Goindwal Sahib, said that "on the basis of the letter issued by the jail administration, Nitin, Jujhar Singh, Gurchet Singh Chetti, Virinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Ravinder Singh and others were booked, while further investigation of the matter is going on."