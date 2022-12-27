Ludhiana: At least four persons were injured in a firing incident after clashes broke out between two rival sides over sewage water in Adarsh ​​Nagar in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday, sources said. As per the received information, a man had dumped gravel outside his house, leading to blockage of sewage water to which the neighbour objected.

The argument escalated and soon turned violent with both parties pelting bricks and stones at each other. One of the fighting groups also resorted to firing shots at the rival side causing severe injuries to at least four of the youngsters. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV camera. Mohammad Shah Nawaz, a resident of the area, said that as the house owner went to remove the gravel which was causing the sewage blockage, one of the parties opened fire and the fight escalated leading to more violence.

Usman, an eye-witness to the incident, said that a total of three rounds of shots were fired, and the accused escaped the spot immediately after. The residents of the area identified the men who were involved with the firing group as Rajat, Lali, Gugu, Bittu, and some of their associates. They further alleged that the group is also involved in selling drugs in the area.

Though the local police took cognizance of the matter, they did not give any immediate comment on the case.