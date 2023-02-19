Sangrur(Punjab): Four people died and 21 were seriously injured after a truck collided with a government bus in Punjab's Sangrur on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place on the Sanrur-Patiala National Highway near the Klaudi bus stand in Sunam.

The truck with passengers returning from the Kali Mata temple in Patiala rammed into the government bus parked at the bus stand as the truck driver failed to notice the bus due to heavy fog and poor visibility, the official said. The locals rushed the injured to the Civil hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service.

Later the doctors referred four injured to the Rajindra hospital. On being informed the police reached the spot and started an investigation. All four deceased were residents of the Badhani Kalan village of the Moga district.

"We got the information about the accident in the morning. We immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital in the ambulance with the help of locals. A total of four people including a child and a woman died in the accident," a doctor of the Civil Hospital said. Sangrur SDM Navreet Kaur reached Civil Hospital Sangrur to inspect the condition of the injured and the medical facilities.

Earlier, three people died and three were injured after an ambulance collided with a truck in West Bengal's Siliguri. The incident took place in the Phulbnari area in North Bengal. Due to low visibility because of the fog, the driver didn't see the vehicle, the official said.