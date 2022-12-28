Patiala: A three-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday morning near Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab’s Ropar area. The Vande Bharat train involved in the accident runs between Una in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi and the accident occurred at 10.05 am.

The deceased was identified as Kushi who had reportedly followed her father Vikas who crossed the track while going to work 15 minutes before the accident. Her father was the first person to reach the spot after the accident. An inconsolable Vikas alerted the police.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and recorded the statement of the father about the incident. "I crossed the tracks to go to work in the morning. I didn't see Kushi following me as I was rushing for work. I realised about the accident only after the train crossed the spot," the Railway Police quoted Vikas as saying.

The body of the toddler has been moved to a government hospital. The corpse will be handed over to the family once the post-mortem examination is complete. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the GRP. It maybe recalled, a woman was fatally run over a Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat's Anand district in November.