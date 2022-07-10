Batala: In a tragic incident, the cousin, and two other associates of Batala Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi, were killed in a freak road accident on Saturday night on the Batala-Jalandhar Bypass. It is learned that the mishap took place on a bridge located on the bypass, when one of the tyres of the vehicle exploded and the car subsequently lost control, crashing against a wall. The deceased included Kalsi's personal assistant Updesh Kumar, the MLA's cousin Gurleen Singh, and Kalsi's friend Sunil Sodhi.

Two others were injured in the accident, and have been identified as Amritpal Singh Kalsi, brother of the AAP MLA, and Manav Mehta informed Deputy Superintendent of Police Lalit Kumar. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

