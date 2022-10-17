Cuttack (Orissa): A youth was tied behind a motorcycle and made to run for six kilometres after he allegedly did not repay a loan. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the youth was seen being dragged behind the two-wheeler for half an hour.

The youth's hand can be seen tied to a bike while four-five youths riding two bikes can be seen dragging him on the road over nonpayment of dues. Nearly five youths riding motorcycles on Sunday evening resorted to the inhuman act. The young man's hands were tied with a rope. The young man was seen in the video running behind the motorcycle.

Though the incident took place in full public glare nobody came forward to stop the barbaric act as the accused threatened them. After the video went viral on social media. The Lalbag police detained two accused from the Sutahat area of Cuttack in connection with the incident and seized a vehicle.

It is learnt that the miscreants carried weapons and threatened locals when they tried to intervene. They dragged the youth past three traffic outposts that lie along the route. But nobody stopped the attack. According to sources, the victim has not lodged any complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the Human Rights activists decried the incident and demanded action against the miscreants for taking the law and order into their hands.