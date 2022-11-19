Balasore (Odisha): The real life story of Subranshu and Debasmita might be even more sensitive than the reel-life emotions of Amir Khan and Monisha Koirala in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Mann’ where a licentious painter fell in love with a girl and married her even when she was in a wheel-chair.

The immortalisation of love in reel-life finds a tangible expression in the love story of Subranshu and Debasmita where the youth after a courtship of the eight years decided to marry the girl though she was struck by paralysis a three years’ years back.

The story dates back to 2015 when the couple – both from Khantapada area in Balasore district of Odisha fell in love with each other. After few years of courtship, they decided to tie the nuptial bond but misfortune fell upon them when the girl started developing signs of paralysis and in 2019, Debasmita was not in a position to walk and had to be carried in a wheel-chair.

In normal condition this could have been the end of the love story of the duo but as it says that one instance is enough to create an example, Subhrangshu – undeterred by the physical deformity of the girl decided to meaning to their eight years of love.

Subhrangshu convinced his parents and his relatives and decided to marry Debasmita. This week when the groom carried the bride on the wheelchair to the altar it was an outstanding example of perpetual love. Subhranshu Mohapatra kneeled down to exchange the ritualistic garlands with Debasmita panda, and happiness was clearly visible on the faces of the newlywed couple.

Everyone present during the wedding were happy and they showered the couple with abundant blessings for their love that finally triumphed over all odds life.