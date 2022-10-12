Phulbani (Odisha): A woman Maoist cadre died during an encounter with security forces in Sindhi forest of Baliguda in Kandhamal district on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) soldiers initiated a combing operation in the Baliguda forest of Kandhamal.

Official sources said, "the Kandhamal district police received intelligence inputs of the existence of a Maoist camp in Sindhi forested area. Following the information, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal ordered the SOG personnel to conduct a combing operation in the area. During the combing operation, the SOG personnel had an exchange of fire with the Maoists that continued for hours."

Following the gun battle, SOG personnel while conducting a search in the forest area found the body of a woman Maoist along with a gun. About 20 Maoists managed to flee during the operation. However, the identity of the woman Maoist is yet to be ascertained, police said.