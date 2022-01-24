Bhubaneswar: Amid the pandemic gloom, Birla Global University has successfully placed the students with an average CTC of Rs 8.45 lacs, and the highest being Rs 22 lacs, said a statement. "Most of the students were placed in top-notch Corporates like Tata, Godrej, ITC, SBI, Zee, Reliance, Ad Factor etc. The highlight of the placement was that students bagged overseas jobs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar," the statement said.

"Many of the under-graduate students were also recruited by USA based company for their Indian arm. The students of Journalism & Mass Communication also got placed in top rated Media and PR houses with an average salary of Rs 5.4 lacs. The University was the destination of major companies belonging to Financial Services, FMCG, Investment, Banking, IT, Consultancies etc," it claimed.

Also read: IIT-Madras records highest ever number of pre-placement offers