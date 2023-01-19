Puri: Police on Wednesday arrested a YouTuber from West Bengal for allegedly flying a drone over Puri Jagannath temple. The accused has been identified as Animesh Chakraborty. A police spokesman said that the accused was arrested from Barrackpora area of West Bengal.

The spokesman said the accused who was evading arrest was nabbed by a special team led by DSP City, KK Hariprasad. “The YouTuber, accused in drone flying case over Sri Jagannath Temple, who was evading arrest since the incident, has been finally nabbed by special team lead by DSP City, Sri KK Hariprasad, from Barrackpore, West Bengal,” the police spokesman said in a tweet.

Also read: Holy flag atop Puri's Jagannath temple catches fire

The case dates back to December 3. It is learnt that a drone was seen flying over the Jagannath temple. A video of the aerial view of the Srimandir went viral on YouTube. The 5 minute 43 seconds video gave an aerial view from Nilachakra to Singhadwara. The Youtuber had also thanked Odisha Police in the video.

The same was flagged by some of the twitter users. "Our Shri Mandir comes under no drone zone or flying zone I think," wrote a twitter user who also shared screen grabs from the video showing images of the temple's aerial view and the thank you message to the Odisha Police. Questions were raised about the security system of the Jagannath temple.

During the preliminary investigation, the police established that the Kolkata-based YouTuber flew the drone without any mandatory permission. A day after the video went viral, Choudhury apologised for recording aerial visuals of the 12th-century temple. He also apologised to the people of Odisha and police in a video message.