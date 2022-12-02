Cuttack: Veteran Ollywood actress Jharana Das passed away at her residence at Chandi Road in Cuttack late Thursday night. She was 82.

She was popular for her memorable roles in classic films like Amada Bata, Abhinetri and Malajanha. She was a prominent child artist on All India Radio, Cuttack that laid her foundation as an outstanding actress. she received the Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra Award 2016.

She also worked for Doordarshan in Cuttack as an Asst. Station Director and acted in TV shows. She had also directed a biographical documentary film on noted Odia politician, Sri Harekrushna Mahatab.