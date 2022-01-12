Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences on the demise of veteran Odia actor Mihir Das while lauding the deceased for his creative and heart winning performances.

Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said. He was 63. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer and actor Sangeeta Das died in 2010 due to a heart attack.

Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his grief, "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

PM Modi on Mihir Das

Das was suffering from renal ailments for years. He was admitted to the private hospital on December 9 last year and was on ventilator support. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled the death of the actor and announced that Das would be laid to rest with full state honours at Cuttack on Wednesday.

"Saddened over the demise of veteran actor Mihir Das. His indelible footprints in Odisha's art world will remain alive. It's an irreparable loss for the Odia cine world. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," Patnaik tweeted.

Born in Mayurbhanj district on February 11, 1959, he made his debut in the art film 'School Master', and first acted in a commercial movie in 'Mathura Bijay' in 1979. The versatile actor had won the state government's best actor award for his performance in 'Laxmi Pratima' (1998), and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' (2005).

The actor had also tried his luck in politics. In 2014, he had joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal, but quit the party and later joined the BJP in 2019. Governor Ganeshi Lal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart B B Harichandan, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, BJP state chief Samir Mohanty, and people from different walks of life also condoled the popular actor's death.