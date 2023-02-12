Puri: Two persons died and 15 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car, an autorickshaw and a motorbike on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near Hemalata Engineering College on the Puri-Konark Marine Drive. The police said the vehicles were plying at a high speed when the collision occurred and two vehicles overturned due to the impact. The auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Rajesh from Puri's Dobasahi died on the spot while the other deceased was identified as Amulu (50) hailed from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tavera, carrying tourists from Puri to Konark, collided with the auto-rickshaw and the bike that were coming from the opposite direction. Sources said the accident occurred after a tyre of the bike burst near the college. Following which, the bike lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw. It then collided with the Tavera coming in the opposite direction. The three vehicles banged against each other leaving the passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri where doctors declared two persons dead. Among the 15 injured, three were in critical condition and were immediately shifted to Cuttack for treatment. The shocking accident occurred a day after a bus carrying pilgrims to Puri met with an accident in Bhandaripokhari tehsil leaving 12 people injured. Police said the speeding bus rammed into a truck after losing control. The pilgrims were from West Bengal and were visiting Puri and Bhubaneswar.