Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Odisha, informed the Institute of Life Sciences Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The two had reportedly returned from Nigeria. Both of them are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and their condition is said to be stable.

The presence of the Omicron variant of the virus was confirmed in the two persons following genome sequencing, it added. The state had reported its first two cases on December 21 and with this, the total tally of Omicron in Odisha has mounted to four.

With India experiencing a steady surge in the Omicron cases every day, a total of 236 cases of the new variant of coronavirus have been recorded so far across 16 states and UTs.

Out of these 236 cases, 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The new variant, Omicron, first identified in southern Africa, contains a large number of spike-protein mutations, suggesting re-infection risk and potential vaccine resistance.

