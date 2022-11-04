Jharsuguda (Odisha) : Two minor brothers were trampled to death by wild elephants while their parents sustained injuries in the elephant attack in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday. It happened near Bhaunra village under Jharsuguda forest range in the wee hours.

The deceased were identified as nine-year-old Dhananjay Satnami and eleven year old Abhay Satnami. Although injured have been identified as Umesh Ram Satnami and his wife, Leherabai Satnami.

The victims were the residents of Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. They recently came in Bhaunra village of Jharsuguda district to work in a brick kilns. The injured couple has been admitted to the District Hospital, Jharsuguda. After getting information Forest officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has begun the investigation. Sources said, around seven jumbos are currently camping in Bagdihi forest area. People of the area are in fear following the death of two minor boys in elephant attack.