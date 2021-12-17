Bhanjanagar (Odisha): A tourist bus from West Bengal turned turtle injuring several passengers in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The incident took place at Kalinga Ghati road under G Udayagiri police limits on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the ill-fated bus was on its way back to West Bengal from Daringabadi.

While those seriously injured have been shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, other injured persons were admitted to the Government Hospital at G Udayagiri.

The passengers of the bus, reportedly from West Bengal, had visited Daringbadi and it was on their way back that the mishap took place.

