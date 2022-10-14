Balangir: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl succumbed to injuries she sustained in a stray dog attack at a village in Odisha's Balangir district on Thursday. The stray dog went on a biting spree attacking 13 others, including the sarpanch. It is learnt that the canine was caught in a coordinated effort by the villagers and was killed.

The deceased was identified as Deepa Munda and was playing in front of her house when the dog attacked her. As the girl cried out for help, her parents grabbed the child from the dog's mouth. The child was profusely bleeding and was admitted to a hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to submit data on dog bites in the last seven years across the country and the steps taken to check such incidents. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari directed the AWBI to file an affidavit mentioning the details and also indicate whether it would like the court to frame the guidelines.

The top court had earlier said a balance has to be maintained between the safety of people and animal rights. it suggested those who feed stray dogs could be held responsible for vaccinating them and bearing the cost of treatment if somebody is attacked by the stray dog.