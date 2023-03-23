Sonepur (Odisha): Three schoolchildren were killed and another sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding car near Saradhapalli on Sonepur-Binika road in Odisha on Wednesday. The deceased students have been identified as Subrat Bhoi (11), Rajesh Pera (10) and Raja Pera (10). They were Class VI students studying at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School. The injured student has been identified as Kapil Bhue (13). He is still under treatment.

According to sources, the four students were standing near their school gate when a speeding Scorpio dashed against the boundary wall of their school and then ran them over. The accident took place around 11 am. While one student died on the spot, two were grievously injured but later succumbed to their injuries. One among them died at Sonepur district headquarters hospital and the other died while being shifted to VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) in Burla.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the spot of the accident as locals crowded around the place and caught hold of the driver. They also blocked the Sonepur-Binika road and demanded strict action against the accused and compensation for the families of the deceased. The Sonepur Police rushed to the spot as soon as they got to know about the incident. They seized the car, detained the driver and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia of Rs three lakh for each of the families of the three school students who died in the accident. He also directed the district administration to take all necessary steps to provide medical facilities for the treatment of the injured.