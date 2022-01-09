Gajapati (Odisha): Panic gripped the area after a helicopter was seen flying suspiciously in the southern Gajapati district of Odisha triggering panic among the residents, on Saturday.

The helicopter suddenly appeared and was seen flying very low over the ground. According to initial reports, the helicopter suddenly appeared in the sky from nowhere.

This left the onlookers tense as the chopper tried to make land on the playground.

Some children, who were playing on the ground ran away, in fear when they saw the helicopter coming down and making the landing bid.

However, the administration, as well as the police, are yet to say anything about the incident.

