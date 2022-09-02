Cuttack: A judge of a Special POCSO Court was found dead at official quarters in the CDA Sector-9 area of Odisha's Cuttack city on Friday. Police began a probe after recovering the body from the residence.

The deceased has been identified as Justice Subash Kumar Behari (49). He was declared dead at a private hospital in Cuttack. Though the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he died by suicide.

According to reports, Justice Behari had gone on leave since Wednesday and was to join on Friday. However, he telephoned and informed the extension of the leave by one more day.

Later, he was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the private hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Police have recovered the body and started an investigation into the incident.