Nuapada (Odisha): At least six persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Sunsunia under Sadar block in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday.

Besides, three others were also critically injured in the mishap. The incident took place when the deceased were returning from Nrusinghanath temple in Bargarh district in the afternoon.

Six devotees from Chhattisgarh die in road accident in Odisha

According to information, all the devotees hail from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh district had come all the way from the neighbouring state to have darshan of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

On its way back, the ill-fated vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree leading to the death of six persons on the spot. On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

