Bhubaneswar (Odisha): In a shocking incident, a street dog was allegedly beaten up and set on fire by a woman near the Station Bazaar area under Laxmisagar police limits here.

An animal welfare group has lodged a formal police complaint in the matter. The welfare group came to know about the ghastly incident from the neighbours of the accused woman.

The neighbours alleged that the woman used to beat up animals for entering her house. Apparently, during one such incident, they allege that the women set fire to the street dog after pouring petrol over it. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

