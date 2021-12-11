Puri (Odisha): A senior servitor of the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri was arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy on Friday, police said.

The accused was booked under the relevant Sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sunil Kumar Pradhan, a police inspector.

The incident came to light when the victim's father lodged a complaint at a local police station.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, he was sexually assaulted on the temple precincts.

The complainant said that his son used to take him to the temple every day. Two months ago, the accused servitor allegedly sodomised the boy when his father was having 'darshan' at another temple on the premises, as per the complaint. The father of the victim is also a servitor and is visually impaired.

The 63-year-old accused servitor also allegedly threatened to physically assault the boy, it said.

On Thursday, another servitor was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl on the premises of the 12th-century shrine, police added.

