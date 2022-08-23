Bhubaneswar: A private school in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar allegedly locked more than a dozen students inside a classroom for about five hours on Monday for non-payment of fees.

Parents and guardians of the students alleged that they were not allowed to even contact them. Following this, the furious parents staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday. They demanded strict action against the authorities for harassing the students. As many as 34 students were confined to a room for more than five hours. The students were not even allowed to eat, drink or use the washrooms, their parents alleged.

One of the parents claimed that they had already paid the tuition fees but it was because of a technical glitch that it wasn't reflected in the records. A school spokesperson refused to comment on the issue. An FIR in this regard was also lodged at Bharatpur Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have reportedly detained the School Administrator for interrogation.