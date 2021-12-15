Odisha: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik celebrated India's win at the international Miss Universe beauty pageant 2021. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (21) from Chandigarh had won the Miss Universe 2021 title.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik greeted Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu with sand art at the Puri sea beach in Odisha.

"Congratulations HarnaazSandhu on being crowned MissUniverse 'India is proud of you.' My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. @MissUniverse @HarnaazKaur," Pattnaik tweeted.

Sandhu is the third Indian woman to hold this title. The former includes Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who won it in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994.

Earlier, Sadhu had won the titles, Miss Chandigarh, 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, after which she also competed in Femina Miss India.

Sandhu started her career in modelling in her teenage and took part in many modelling and fashion events and gradually began participating in beauty pageants. She has also worked in Punjabi movies ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. She is highly inspired by her mother, who is living in a patriarchal society became a gynaecologist and succeeded in her life.

READ: Stunning pictures of Harnaaz Sandhu who represented India at 70th Miss Universe

Harnaaz also works towards the betterment of female health and women empowerment. She actively participates in spreading awareness regarding feminine hygiene.

Moreover, during her Miss Diva tenure, she worked closely with the Israel Embassy, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre and Khushi (NGO) and organised free health camps for women, spreading awareness about cervical and breast cancer.

She has done her schooling and college from Chandigarh itself and is currently pursuing her Masters in Public Administration. Besides modelling, she also loves to cook, dance and sing. She also enjoys doing yoga to stay fit.