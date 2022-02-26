Bhubneshwar (Odisha): In a bid to address the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri beach. Through his and art, Pattnaik made an appeal to both the countries to continue their dialogues and to maintain peace and harmony.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a multi-pronged all-out attack on Ukraine, casting aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they had never seen". President Putin announced in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the head of the Donbas republic, he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation to protect people, who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.

Meanwhile, Indian students stuck in Ukraine are exchanging messages, videos of Russian missiles hitting different parts of Ukraine saying that they do not know how to reach a safer place.

While some students had planned to take the first flight out of Ukraine, the closure of the airport left them stranded in Metro stations and underground shelters.

