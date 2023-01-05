Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha Marine Police has initiated a probe for the “unnatural death” of a Russian national who was found dead in a ship on Tuesday, officials said. They further revealed that the Marine Police have started the investigation into the death of the Russian national Milyakov Sergey (51), who was found dead on a ship on Tuesday.

He was brought to Paradip Port Hospital on Wednesday, almost 21 hours after the incident. As per the official, the post-mortem report of Sergey revealed injury on the head near the left eyebrow. It is suspected that the injury may have been on account of a fall following a heart attack. Meanwhile, Marine Police, which initiated a probe in the case has questioned at least 22 crew members of the ship in this connection, said sources.

Notably, Sergey’s death was the third incident of a Russian national being found dead in Odisha within a fortnight. He was the Chief Engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip.

Odisha Police drew flak for not preserving Russian lawmaker Antov Pavel’s viscera or videographing his autopsy. Pavel and his co-traveler Bydanov Vladimir were found dead in a hotel at Rayagada on December 22 and 24 respectively.