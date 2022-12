Bhubaneswar: Amid the mystery surrounding the deaths of two Russians, including a lawmaker, in a hotel in Odisha recently, a Russian citizen who was earlier declared missing was picked up by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in front of Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Saturday.

The Russian citizen Andrew Glagolev wore a placard in which he sought help stating that he was homeless and against the Russian war in Ukraine. The placard also mentioned that he was against President Vladimir Putin.

The man's detention comes days after the death of his compatriots - lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov and his fellow traveller Vladimir Bidenov in a hotel in Rayagada district. Antov died after allegedly falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24 while Bidenov was found dead in his room on December 22.

For the last several days, Andrew was seen roaming near the Bhubaneswar railway station holding the placard. “I am a Russian refugee. I am against the war. I am against Putin. I am homeless. Please help me," it read. Police said he came to India on a tourist visa, which has now expired. As he does not have money, he was begging for help from the people at the railway station.

Since he could not understand English, no one is able to communicate with him in Russian. After getting information about him, railway station police officials detained him for inquiry about the purpose of his visit to India and his problems.

Jayadev Biswajit, the inspector in charge of the police station said, Andrew has arrived in India with a valid passport and visa. His tourist visa has expired now. However, he has applied for Asylum to concerned authorities in the UN, said Biswajit.

"The Russian national is showing us documents that he has applied to the UN for Asylum, we will verify it with appropriate authority. We are also investigating where he had been staying till now, places he had visited,” he said. Notably, Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bidenov died in mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Rayagada.

Antov, stated to be a member of the legislative assembly of Russia’s Vladimir region, was found dead in an under-construction building of the hotel on December 24. The crime branch of Odisha police is investigating the case. Police are yet to ascertain whether Antov accidentally fell off the terrace of the hotel room or committed suicide or any unseen force is behind the two deaths.